DEAR ABBY

People should write their own obits

DEAR ABBY: The letter signed "Redo in the East" (June 7), from the lady who wanted to rewrite her husband's rushed obit, caught my attention. For 18 years I was part of an American Legion Honor Guard, during which time we did more than 900 funerals. I also read the deceased veterans' obituaries. Because of this experience, I constantly advise people to write their OWN obit. After all, who knows the most about them? This accomplishes two things: First, it greatly reduces the stress on those trying to write one under difficult conditions. Second, it ensures the accuracy of the information in it. I wrote mine 20 years ago. Of course, it needs updating, but upon my demise there will be only a few blanks to fill in and it's ready to go.

— VETERAN IN VIRGINIA

DEAR VETERAN: Thank you for the service you have so generously provided all these years, and for the sage advice you have shared with my readers today.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

