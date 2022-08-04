People should write their own obits

DEAR ABBY: The letter signed "Redo in the East" (June 7), from the lady who wanted to rewrite her husband's rushed obit, caught my attention. For 18 years I was part of an American Legion Honor Guard, during which time we did more than 900 funerals. I also read the deceased veterans' obituaries. Because of this experience, I constantly advise people to write their OWN obit. After all, who knows the most about them? This accomplishes two things: First, it greatly reduces the stress on those trying to write one under difficult conditions. Second, it ensures the accuracy of the information in it. I wrote mine 20 years ago. Of course, it needs updating, but upon my demise there will be only a few blanks to fill in and it's ready to go.
— VETERAN IN VIRGINIA
DEAR VETERAN: Thank you for the service you have so generously provided all these years, and for the sage advice you have shared with my readers today.