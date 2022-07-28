DEAR ABBY: The past couple of years I've given $300 to $400 in cash to my personal trainer and his therapist wife for their birthdays and Christmas. When I hand them the card, they'll thank me for the card, but I never hear another word. How do I know they just didn't throw away an unopened card? Maybe I've insulted them with the cash? Or someone pilfered it? Or is this a sign of the times?
— BITTER IN THE WEST
DEAR BITTER: The next time you hand them their cards, say, "I hope you can use what's inside to get yourself something nice or have some fun." (If you still want to continue giving them money, that is!)