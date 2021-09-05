DEAR ABBY: I'm looking for advice for handling a big move my wife and I are making. We live in Florida and plan to move to West Virginia. We each came into our marriage with two kids. Hers are 25 and 20; mine are 22 and 20. We have worked hard during the 14 years we have been together, and we have decided that it's now time for "us."
Our girls, the 25- and 22-year-olds, seem to understand, but the boys are giving us a hard time. My wife is more susceptible to the "poor me" routines from the boys and seems to be wavering. We've left open the possibility of the boys coming with us, but they don't want to live in "boring" West Virginia. My view is that the "boys" are no longer kids and can survive on their own.
I think we have set solid examples of how to live and work hard, and she and I deserve to do our thing at this time. Am I going about things the wrong way?
— Free Dad in Florida
DEAR DAD: My question to you would be the extent to which those 20-year-olds are able to support themselves, or how long you plan to help them transition to independence. Are they still in school? Do they have jobs? Can they afford to live on their own? It's time for a family meeting in which everyone lays their cards on the table and options are discussed.