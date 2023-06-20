Plus one invitation comes with strings

DEAR ABBY: Since my husband's death eight years ago, his family has continued to include me in their family gatherings. We didn't have children together, but I have three adult sons from a previous marriage.
A year ago, I started dating someone, but broke it off after six months. Six months later, I received an invitation to a very nice wedding. I live about 45 minutes away from the venue. Nighttime driving is not an option for me, and the neighborhood is no place for a woman to maneuver alone. My invitation was for me and a guest. I was delighted that I could possibly ask one of my sons to escort me.
The mother of the groom (my sister-in-law) texted me to explain that the "guest" on my invitation was meant to be for the gentleman I stopped seeing six months prior and not my son. She had never met this gentleman, and my son is appropriate in appearance and manner.
My feelings are seriously hurt. I feel an invitation that includes "and guest" should not be at the discretion of the sister-in-law. I was also hurt that the decline of my "guest" was via text rather than a conversation. What are your thoughts?
— DISAPPOINTED IN MISSOURI
DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Oh my. I think what your sister-in-law said was rude, insensitive and ridiculous. "And guest" is a thoughtful, inclusive gesture to ensure that the invitee isn't left sitting alone at a table when couples are off dancing. I remember my late Aunt Eppie (Ann Landers) once telling me that if she received a solo wedding invitation, she would send her regrets.