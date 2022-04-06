Previously divorced partner in long-term relationship resistant to another marriage

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating my partner, "Lizzie," for five years. We are both divorced and have created a blended family of six children (four are hers; two are mine). I'm within 10 years of retirement and have a decent net worth. Unfortunately, Lizzie has no savings and is unemployed.
During our time together, I have paid for everything, which I'm OK with. I previously went through a nasty, contentious divorce. It was financially devastating. My ex still brings me back to court every year in an attempt to increase her support, which is a painful process.
Lizzie would like us to get married, primarily for financial stability. I am resistant because I do not want the financial exposure of another divorce. However, this situation creates an inequality in our relationship. Can I address her concern without marrying her, or are we doomed?
— SCARED OF COURT IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR SCARED: This is a question you should address with your attorney. There are ways you can ensure that Lizzie will be taken care of in the event of your death or incapacity, but they will require documentation. Your attorney can — and should — guide you in regard to this.