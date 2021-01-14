DEAR ABBY: My husband of 49 years is fighting me left and right about finding someone to help around our house. He is stubborn. He has tunnel vision and a one-track mind, and he doesn't want anyone to assist him in anything. If I hire someone, he always has a negative comment about that person's workmanship.
He's retired after working 44 years and thinks life will wait for him to complete any task, even if it takes another 49 years. I need help with his "I can handle it" attitude while everything stays on hold until he can get to it.
-- Needs it yesterday in Michigan
DEAR NEEDS IT: Give your husband a deadline to either finish a project or hire it done, making clear that if he doesn't do it, you will see it gets done. Then batten down the hatches and be prepared for him not to take the message gracefully.