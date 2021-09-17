DEAR ABBY: Like a lot of people, I'm working from home. Today I was completing a complicated procedure between calls from customers and getting conflicting instant messages from my supervisor and manager. I exclaimed a cuss word and suddenly got an IM from the manager saying I shouldn't cuss. I'm at home, in my room, using my computer and on pause so I can't receive a call from a customer, and my manager is listening to me? Was I in the wrong here?
— Caught in Texas
DEAR CAUGHT: Yes, you were. If you did something during business hours that you wouldn't do at the office, you shouldn't have been doing it at home. (In the future, if you want to blurt out a few choice words, do it while you are well away from the microphone!)