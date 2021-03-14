DEAR ABBY: This message is for all those well-meaning people who ask women if they plan on having children (or more of them). Just don't! They may not want children or the inevitable discussion about why they have made that choice. They might be "one and done," and that's OK, too. They may be trying without success or had miscarriages. Or they might even be pregnant but not ready to announce it to anyone.
The last time I was asked was the day I found out I was pregnant. I lost the pregnancy a month later. This line of questioning is not meant to be anything more than curious and kind, but at best it can be uncomfortable, and at worst, painful. Thanks for letting me vent.
-- Careful in Connecticut
DEAR CAREFUL: You're welcome. You have stated it well, and I agree with you. Another common question that can be emotionally loaded is, "Do you have children?" For someone who has lost a child, or has one in rehab or in jail, a truthful answer can also be painful.