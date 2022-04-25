<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Reader encourages obituary writers to include work history

DEAR ABBY: I have noticed so many obituaries omit where the person worked. A lot of people worked at the same places for many years. Coworkers and acquaintances I'm sure would like to pay respects to those who have passed. Too often, by the time they find out, the person has been laid to rest.

My late wife was a nurse for almost 40 years and came in contact with many people. The outpouring of love from family, friends and acquaintances from her social and work lives was overwhelming and heartfelt. They say if we have memories of our loved ones touching others' lives, they live on in our hearts forever.

People, please don't let their memories fade. Let families know to include the work history of their loved one in the obituary, particularly if they had jobs dealing with the public.

— REMEMBERING WELL IN OHIO

DEAR REMEMBERING: Because the obituaries one reads in the newspaper are costly, it's possible the writers try to keep them brief in order to save money. I am, however, printing your helpful reminder for those who may need it.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all