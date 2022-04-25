Reader encourages obituary writers to include work history

DEAR ABBY: I have noticed so many obituaries omit where the person worked. A lot of people worked at the same places for many years. Coworkers and acquaintances I'm sure would like to pay respects to those who have passed. Too often, by the time they find out, the person has been laid to rest.
My late wife was a nurse for almost 40 years and came in contact with many people. The outpouring of love from family, friends and acquaintances from her social and work lives was overwhelming and heartfelt. They say if we have memories of our loved ones touching others' lives, they live on in our hearts forever.
People, please don't let their memories fade. Let families know to include the work history of their loved one in the obituary, particularly if they had jobs dealing with the public.
— REMEMBERING WELL IN OHIO
DEAR REMEMBERING: Because the obituaries one reads in the newspaper are costly, it's possible the writers try to keep them brief in order to save money. I am, however, printing your helpful reminder for those who may need it.