Reader has suggestions for air travel with kids

DEAR ABBY: As a frequent traveler, there is the inevitability of being seated near children on airplanes. I can't blame kids for becoming a little bit fussy. Often, they seem miserably bored. My sad observation is their parents seem to be unprepared to engage their kids.
When I traveled by plane with my children, I always planned ahead. I packed plenty of healthy snacks, a few surprise treats and games, books and art supplies to engage them. I also talked to them in advance about the trip, the plane, who we were going to visit and what we were going to do after we arrived. Strangers would thank me at the end of the flight for my children's good behavior.
Time on a plane is a perfect opportunity to forgo the hustle and bustle of a typical day. Use the downtime to have fun and enjoy special bonding time with your kids and, hopefully, give the other passengers a break.
— MILE-HIGH PLAY TIME
DEAR MILE-HIGH: I'm printing your intelligent suggestions in the hope that as families travel in the coming months, they will be taken to heart. I'm not doing this for the benefit of airline passengers, but rather the comfort of the children involved. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with my readers and me. You may not be an angel, but today you have earned your "wings."