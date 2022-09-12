Reader has trouble reconnecting with old friends

DEAR ABBY: I usually don't let things bother me, but I sent my phone number about a week ago (via Messenger) to several friends I have known most, if not all, of my life. Due to various circumstances, until recently I hadn't seen them in a long time. Everyone received it; not a single one sent me back theirs. I thought our reconnecting went well. I know several of them stay in touch with each other. I'm not sure how to feel about this other than a bit rejected.
— WONDERING IN TEXAS
DEAR WONDERING: While you were separated from these friends (due to various circumstances) it's possible that circumstances may have changed in their lives, too. Rather than conclude their lack of reaction is rejection, consider that their lives may have gone in different directions, and they may be too busy to rekindle your relationship on the basis that it was before. Because you can't change the way they behave, change the way you react to it and concentrate on the present.