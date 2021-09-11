DEAR ABBY: The owner of a store I shop at every week, who I believe is in her 40s, recently posted on her Facebook page that she was having a sale because it was her birthday. I thought it was greedy and inappropriate, as I was always taught that it's a breach of etiquette to announce that it's your birthday, especially as an adult. Am I right? Or am I reading too much into this?
— Bothered in the East
DEAR BOTHERED: You are reading too much into this. There is nothing wrong about people revealing that it's their birthday. It doesn't obligate anyone to fork over anything more than their good wishes. If you decide to shop the sale, all you have to do is say, "How nice! I hope you are enjoying your special day."