Reader sick of being in a relationship with freeloader boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: I've been in a relationship for nearly 20 years. We are not married. For three-fourths of this relationship, I have been the one who pays for everything (with my disability check). He refuses to look for a job. When I told him a few years back that I wasn't happy, his only reaction before leaving the room was to ask, "Do you love me?"
Every time I mention the bills or his getting a job I'm met with excuses. We had talked about moving, because I had received an inheritance. Now it's as if his ideas for a home are more important than mine, plus I'm still expected to pay for it all.
I want out, but he has a lot of stuff — and I mean A LOT — and nowhere to go. I feel guilty. I know I have let it happen and have tolerated it, but if I say anything, he acts like a 5-year-old having a tantrum. He's very negative and mocks anything I try to do to improve myself. Please tell me what to do.
— LOOKING FOR A WAY OUT
DEAR LOOKING: When your freeloader asked "Do you love me?", you should have responded with, "Do you love ME? Because if you do you would find a job and help with the finances." Sponging off a lonely woman isn't love. It's extortion. If you really want to improve yourself, give him a date to get himself and his stuff out of there and stick to it.
Warning: You may need to consult an attorney so you know your options because his tantrums, rather than being a sign of love, appear to be an attempt to bully you into letting him continue to take advantage.