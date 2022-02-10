DEAR ABBY: Like so many others, I am on social media to stay in touch with family and a few friends. I come from a large family with more than a dozen cousins and two siblings, as well as nieces and nephews.
Many of them post photos, a lot of which are about their possessions — "Look at my new car, my new house, etc." And, of course, they expect you to "like" everything. I know, however, if I did the same thing, they would think I'm being obnoxious. Mind you, I'm not wealthy. I would like to post some photos of just the scenery, but if I did even that, I'd be looked down upon.
What's the best way to handle all the likes everyone expects with the knowledge that they hold me to a different standard? Sometimes it's infuriating.
— SICK OF SHOW AND TELL
DEAR SICK: You are entitled to post what you wish, as well to "like" or IGNORE what your relatives post online. Not everyone has the time to validate every post. If you are asked, say you don't spend as much time on the internet as they do, period. And don't apologize.