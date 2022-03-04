Reader struggling with body integrity identity disorder wants an amputation

DEAR ABBY: For most of my life, I've felt uncomfortable in my own body. It seemed as though my right arm belonged to someone else. I have decided to have it amputated, and I'm trying to find the best way to tell my family. I'd appreciate any suggestions you might have.
— LOST FOR WORDS
DEAR LOST: There's a name for those feelings you have had for so long. It's called "body integrity identity disorder." Before trying to explain your desire for amputation to your family, please discuss this with a licensed psychotherapist who may be able to help you determine if you truly want to follow through with your intention. With psychiatric help, you may be able to integrate your "alien limb" into your body image.