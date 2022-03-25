Reader unsure how to talk to parents of kids with special needs

DEAR ABBY: I feel fortunate to be the mother of two healthy children. At times, I encounter other moms whose children have severe food allergies or special needs. I'm afraid I say the wrong thing when addressing them.
Parenthood is a challenge, and for some, it's more challenging than for others. I sympathize with their additional challenges. However, when I said it, they were offended. I lost a close friend because of it. What's an appropriate response when this situation comes up?
— SPEECHLESS IN ARIZONA
DEAR SPEECHLESS: Parents of children with special needs are not looking for sympathy. When you are told about a child's food allergy, thank the mother for alerting you, and assure her that when her child is with you, you will be extra careful to ensure he or she is safe.