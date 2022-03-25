<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Reader unsure how to talk to parents of kids with special needs

DEAR ABBY: I feel fortunate to be the mother of two healthy children. At times, I encounter other moms whose children have severe food allergies or special needs. I'm afraid I say the wrong thing when addressing them.

Parenthood is a challenge, and for some, it's more challenging than for others. I sympathize with their additional challenges. However, when I said it, they were offended. I lost a close friend because of it. What's an appropriate response when this situation comes up?

— SPEECHLESS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SPEECHLESS: Parents of children with special needs are not looking for sympathy. When you are told about a child's food allergy, thank the mother for alerting you, and assure her that when her child is with you, you will be extra careful to ensure he or she is safe.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

