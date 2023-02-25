Recorded worker wants to know if cameras in office are normal — and legal

DEAR ABBY: I have a new job in a small office. I have never been comfortable meeting new people or learning a new job, so in order to appear friendly, I'd chime in to the office conversations. A couple of times, I have revealed too much of my life. Later, I found out the owner audio records the office. Everyone else knew it, but I was NEVER informed. Now I'm more embarrassed than ever, knowing that my information is now on record. I have since learned to self-censor. Abby, is it a common and legal practice for employers to bug offices?
— BIG MOUTH IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR BIG MOUTH: This is a question you should ask an attorney who specializes in employment law. In several states, it is illegal for an employer to record conversations without first informing all the parties involved. You should have been informed at the time you were hired that this was company policy.