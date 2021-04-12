Dear Abby
DEAR ABBY: I am five years sober after 35-plus years of drinking. I have recently gotten married and plan a small celebration once COVID-19 slows some more. I'm not comfortable serving alcohol at my wedding since most of my friends are in the AA fellowship. But I am also around people who drink responsibly, including my new wife. Any help is appreciated.

-- Serving alcohol

DEAR SERVING: If the majority of your guests will be members of the AA fellowship, I see no reason why you can't have a sober celebration. If the number is about equal, however, it would be gracious to have alcohol for those who indulge, while providing a generous array of alternatives for yourself and your AA friends.

