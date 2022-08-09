<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Recovering alcoholic struggles with loss of relationship with daughter

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is 38 and still can't forgive me for being an alcoholic when she was young. Will I never be forgiven? I have had my drinking under control for six years now. What else can I do? I don't want to leave this world and not be good with her. It's killing me. I need my baby girl back. 

— SOBER MOM IN KENTUCKY

DEAR MOM: You didn't mention what personality changes you experienced when your daughter was young. Whether you were abusive or emotionally absent, the truth is she "lost" her mother during that period. You may need your baby girl back, but that baby is long gone. If you are not in AA, you should definitely attend some meetings to see how other parents cope with their loss.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

