Relationship with bipolar friend can be draining

DEAR ABBY: My lifelong friend is bipolar. She refuses to get counseling but does take medication. While I try to be compassionate and encouraging, she has morphed into a complete drama queen. If she has a headache, she is sure it's brain cancer. If she has a hangnail, it will undoubtedly require amputation. She excels at constant whining. I can't just turn my back on her, but sometimes I have had my fill of "poor me." Am I being a horrible friend?

— HAVE MY LIMITS IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR HAVE: No. From your description, your friend is not only bipolar, but also may suffer from hypochondria. Because you find her complaints stressful and aggravating, you have the right to ration your exposure to her behavior.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

