DEAR ABBY: We have a family wedding coming later this year that we're all very happy about. We are, however, concerned about one family member's drinking. This person already has a "larger than life" personality that is amplified when they drink. The bride's family has, for several reasons, chosen not to have an open bar. A limited selection of alcohol will be offered.
Our concern is this family member will become loud, disruptive and embarrassing. Should we address this ahead of time with the family member, which will be uncomfortable, but will hopefully head off a disruption at the reception? Or should we cross our fingers and take our chances that they will realize they should be on their best behavior?
— Bracing Ourselves in Tennessee
DEAR BRACING: When in doubt, speak out. Sometimes crossing one's fingers and hoping for the best is not enough of a precaution. In a case like this, leave nothing to chance.