DEAR ABBY: I have an older relative who uses the word "whatever" when she is done discussing something. I don't think she realizes how dismissive it comes across to others. It's as if she doesn't care about the other person's opinion or comments. It creates a barrier with family, and I think people distance from her because of it. I avoid talking to her because it's so blunt and rude. How can I explain that the word now has a negative connotation and should be avoided?
-- Staying away to not get hurt
DEAR STAYING AWAY: Address it the next time she uses "whatever" in conversation with you. Ask if she is using the word because she isn't interested in what you are trying to convey and what she means by it. Then explain how hearing it made you feel, because it may not have been her intent. (If it was, then you, too, have a right to distance yourself.)