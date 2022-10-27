Renter sick of paying for cleaner to pick up after landlord's daughter

DEAR ABBY: I rent a room from an elderly gentleman. His daughter also lives with him. I have paid to have the general area of the home cleaned for him because of his age. His daughter contributes nothing at all and leaves the kitchen a complete mess along with the rest of the home. He never says anything to her about it. She's basically lazy and sloppy and takes advantage of her father. Should I stop paying for the cleaning service because of her actions?
— LENDING A HAND IN FLORIDA
DEAR LENDING: What's going on doesn't seem fair. Talk to your landlord and ask if the money you are paying for rent could be reduced by the amount you have been paying the cleaner. And if he refuses, consider finding another place to live.