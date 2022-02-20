Retired woman regrets lost job

DEAR ABBY: I'm a retired woman who got a part-time job in a small town. It's a highly regarded business with fewer than 20 employees. In the past, I have worked for companies that valued employee input.
I was just fired because my boss thought I was telling her how to do her job. Although it was a month ago, I replay my actions daily. I feel like I was fired for doing something for which, in the past, I was rewarded. How do I get past this? I really don't want another job. I loved that one.
— CAN'T SLEEP IN THE EAST
DEAR CAN'T SLEEP: You WERE fired for doing something for which you were rewarded in the past. Did your employer give you any indication that your input was annoying her? She should have, so you could curtail the impulse. She may have found your attempts to be helpful annoying, but if that was the case — and she was an effective manager — she should have communicated that to you.
Consider contacting her once more to tell her how much you loved working there and explain your reasons for speaking up the way you did. However, if that doesn't help, understand that personalities don't always mesh. If you won't be given a second chance, consider putting your skills and experience to work by volunteering for an organization in your community that will value what you have to offer.