Retiree doesn't want to give gifts this year

DEAR ABBY: I'm writing to ask your advice about how to tell my friends we should not exchange Christmas gifts this year. We are all retirees. I'm not cheap, and neither are they, but none of us "needs" anything. I suspect many of us want to say it, but we don't know how. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. Suggestions?
— HALTING HOLIDAY GIFT-GIVING
DEAR HALTING: I assume you see or communicate with these friends regularly. Raise this subject during one of your visits well before the Christmas holiday. Many retirees are trying to divest themselves of the "things" they have accumulated during their lifetime, and your friends may feel similarly. Do not feel shy about bringing it up. They may be as relieved as you about exchanging only cards and good wishes.