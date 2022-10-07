Retiree struggles with boredom and depression

DEAR ABBY: I have been retired for more than 10 years and living in a city I no longer like. I'm alone and have very little means. I'm so tired of just being here and not doing anything. When I tell friends I want to relocate, they always remind me that it's expensive and advise me not to do it. Abby, it's expensive living where I am now.
I thought I'd just take a chance and see if I can get a job right away in a new area. What do you think? I'm depressed and despondent all the time. I feel like I have absolutely nothing to look forward to. I think I could have a chance of finding work somewhere else. Could you please advise me?
— DISPLACED IN ARIZONA
DEAR DISPLACED: Boredom and depression are not the same. If you feel you have nothing meaningful to do, first explore what is available in the city in which you live. If you are depressed, discuss it with a physician to see if some sessions with a psychologist or medication would help. I caution you against moving to a new community with no emotional support system in place, hoping you can find employment. You could wind up more depressed and despondent than you already are.