Retiree struggles with compulsive drinking during pandemic

DEAR ABBY: I had a hard time during the COVID pandemic. I'm a stress eater but got that under control years ago. However, over the last year, I've been having issues with stress drinking. I sneak many shots of whisky or vodka. I'm lucky it has only been at midday and no driving was involved, but I have had a few blackouts.
My husband of 35-plus years (we're both retired) has no inkling I have this problem. In the past he has said he can control it, so I can, too. He feels the same about our weight. I walk four miles and work out every day and eat healthy, but I can't lose weight. He can, at the drop of a hat. I need advice.
— HURTING RETIREE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR RETIREE: First it was food, now it's alcohol. If you want to conquer your compulsive behavior, it's important that you figure out what's causing the stress that's triggering it. Because your husband can control his appetites does not automatically mean that you are able to. It may take help from your doctor or a licensed therapist to conquer your tendency toward addiction. Once you quit sneaking those shots of booze on a daily basis, I suspect you will notice a marked change in your weight.