Second cousins interested in relationship

DEAR ABBY: I was at a bar a few weekends ago and met a handsome stranger who seemed slightly familiar. His name sounded like I had heard it before. We talked for hours, and it felt like we had known each other forever. He walked me back to my apartment, and we shared a kiss on my doorstep. The next morning, I made a horrifying discovery: He's my second cousin! We hadn't seen each other in more than 20 years. When I gave him the news, he told me he still wanted to try for a relationship. I'm confused about what to do and how to feel. Please help.
— KISSING COUSIN IN MAINE
DEAR COUSIN: Marriage between second cousins is legal in every state. If you like this man, and it appears you do, let the relationship play out and see where it leads. If you are worried about possible genetic complications, they should be discussed with your physician (and his). Genetic testing should put your concerns to rest.