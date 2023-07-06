Secret half siblings want to spill the beans

DEAR ABBY: I'm 36 years old and married with three children. I have two siblings I have a good relationship with. The problem is we have a half-sister two years younger than I am who doesn't know we exist. When my parents were married, my father had an affair with a married woman, and they conceived my half-sister.
My parents ultimately divorced. My father's mistress went back to her husband, and they remain married to this day. My half-sister was never told who her biological father is or that she has three half-siblings.
I have struggled my entire life with sharing this information with my half-sister because I don't want to ruin her life. My father passed away 20 years ago, so she will never have a relationship with him. My siblings also haven't been able to bring themselves to share this information with her, and I remain torn because we are close in age, look alike and have gone into similar fields of work.
I'd love to have a relationship with her. I understand she may not want to have a relationship with us and may have a lot of questions about why we waited so long to tell her. Is sharing the truth worth potentially ruining her life?
— LONGING TO SHARE
DEAR LONGING: How do you think your half-sister is going to react after finding out she has been raised with a lie? Is a potential relationship with you worth the damage it may cause between her, her mother and her stepfather? If she were in need of an organ transplant, I might feel differently. Unless the reason is something equally urgent, do not intrude.