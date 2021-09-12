DEAR ABBY: I have been living with a secret for more than 17 years. I have a little sister and brother who think I'm their cousin. My father doesn't want me to tell his wife or them the truth: He'd had an affair with my mother while he was engaged, and I was the result.
My father and I stopped talking a year ago. Since I no longer have to worry about disappointing him, I feel this is the right time to tell them. What do you think? Can I tell them now and possibly start some type of relationship with them? They're in their mid- to late-20s now.
— Secret Child
DEAR SECRET CHILD: Because your half-siblings are now adults, I see no reason why you must remain silent and continue to protect your father. However, because you have NOT had a close relationship with them, I am cautioning you that your news may not be received warmly or regarded as "good" news, particularly by their mother.