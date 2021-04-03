DEAR ABBY: I send out lots of greeting cards every year for birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas. I keep a large number of them on hand so I am prepared.
I received a Christmas card this year from an elderly family member that said: "Thank you for the insulting anniversary card." "Insulting" was underlined twice. I was dismayed. Their anniversary was last August. I have no idea which card I sent since I keep so many on hand. I am guessing it may have been a humorous card that they didn't find funny, but I'm not sure.
Both are very alert and oriented. What is the proper thing to do here? Do I call them and apologize when I have no idea what it said? Should I not send an anniversary card next year or send a very generic one? I have been very upset that my good wishes were so poorly received. Any advice you can give would be appreciated. Thank you.
-- Confused in the Midwest
DEAR CONFUSED: Call the couple and ask what it was about the card that upset them. Explain that it wasn't your intention to offend them, and apologize. Do send an anniversary card when the time comes, but when you do, make absolutely certain the message inside is appropriate.