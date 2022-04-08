Senior hoping for some peace in quiet in their retirement community

DEAR ABBY: I live in an over-55 condominium community in Florida. Overall, it's calm and quiet, which is why I moved here. My favorite pastime and form of exercise is to go to the pool. However, some neighbors think nothing of playing their music loudly in the pool area.
I would never subject anyone else to my taste in music in such a public arena, and I can't understand why they think they have the right to inflict it on other people without asking. I have spoken to them politely and asked that they refrain, but they continue to do exactly as they want. Any suggestions?
— DESPERATELY SEEKING PEACE AND QUIET
DEAR DESPERATELY: Because you have spoken to the neighbors about this with no success, I will offer some suggestions. The first would be to bring this to the attention of the manager and the board of directors of your condominium association. Consideration for others should not need to be written into the bylaws, but the sad reality is that sometimes it does.
Another solution could be as simple as the music lovers wearing ear buds to enjoy their music without bothering others. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to invest in noise-canceling headphones for yourself.