Senior man sick of wife's abuse

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to a verbally abusive woman for 49 years. To the outside world she seems perfect, but behind closed doors she's nasty. She overreacts angrily to the tiniest problem and jumps down my throat when I ask her the simplest question. She complains about my poor memory and hearing. I am 75 and in good shape except for a belly, which she often makes fun of. I have recommended couples therapy, but she refuses to go. Please help me.
— EXHAUSTED IN ARIZONA
DEAR EXHAUSTED: Therapy would be a good idea. Because your wife refuses to go, it might benefit you to talk to a mental health professional. While it won't solve her problems, it could help you get to the bottom of yours. Chief among them would be figuring out the reason you have tolerated your wife's verbal abuse for nearly half a century, and deciding what, if anything, to do about it. Please don't wait.