Senior woman facing a housing crisis wants to move in with male friend

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior woman who never married or had children. I met a senior man, "Warren," on an online dating site, and we have been dating for a year and a half. It's a platonic relationship; we go out twice a week. I have slept over but always in separate bedrooms. We are good friends.
My sister is selling her house. I have lived with her for 32 years and I pay rent. She wants me to move out in a year. I'm on Social Security and can't afford an apartment, and government aid is not promising. Warren asked me to move in with him to help each other out. He will rent me a bedroom. My sister and a friend of mine are against it. Their concern is he wants a live-in maid, and if it doesn't work out, where would I go?
Having no other choice, I'm seriously thinking of moving in with Warren. I really like him. He's a very nice companion and treats me well. Should I listen to my sister and friend and try harder to find a place to live?
— IN LIMBO IN FLORIDA
DEAR IN LIMBO: Talk to Warren and find out what, if anything, he will need from you besides rent if you take him up on his offer. You might want to draw up an agreement with him in writing so there are no misunderstandings later.
You didn't mention if the rent you will be paying is as high as what you have been paying your sister. If it isn't, consider banking the difference so you will have a little more independence if things don't work out. From what you have told me, the arrangement you are considering could be rewarding for everyone involved.