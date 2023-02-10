Short woman hates rude comments about height

DEAR ABBY: I am a friendly person who can get along with most everyone. I am petite in height — 4-foot-8, to be exact. Recently, while my husband and I were at a social gathering, one of the male guests approached me and commented, "Who let a child in here?" I was not only hurt, but also offended at his rudeness. My husband is much taller than I am, and he has never mistaken me for a child. I'm tired of being judged for my height. Any thoughts?
— TINY BUT A TRUE ADULT
DEAR TINY: Was the guest who said it drunk? I can't otherwise account for his egregious breach of etiquette in making a comment about the appearance of another guest at the gathering. I hope you ignore his tasteless comment. (What a nitwit.)