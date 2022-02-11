Should I confront homophobic cousin at a memorial service?

DEAR ABBY: After I told my cousin I was gay about 20 years ago, he stopped speaking to me, so I wrote him off. My life has been happy because I have strong relationships and no jealousy. Well, my aunt died recently. I assume this cousin will be at the memorial service. I still resent how everything went all those years ago. Should I ask him if he has anything to say to me? Should I confront him or just leave well enough alone?
— STILL PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR STILL PEEVED: I see nothing positive to be gained by confronting your cousin at the memorial. Bring a close friend or your partner with you if you need emotional support. You didn't mention whether the rest of the family is as homophobic as this cousin, but at an emotional time like this, my advice is to let sleeping dogs lie.