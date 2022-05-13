Should I confront my boyfriend over the fact that he lives with his ex?

DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have been in a long-distance relationship for about a year. After I did some casual social media stalking, I learned he still lives with his ex-boyfriend, in spite of the fact that he continually complains to me about his "roommate," whom he never refers to by name.
On top of that, we made a commitment over the last year to phone each other at least once a day. For the past three weeks, there are times I haven't heard from him at all, despite seeing him active on social media (especially on weekends). It's to a point where I stay awake until all hours, hoping to hear from him. Should I approach him about this, or is this just the end to the "honeymoon phase"?
— WAITING BY THE PHONE IN CANADA
DEAR WAITING: Not only is it the end of the "honeymoon phase," but it may also be the beginning of the end of this romance because it appears your "partner" isn't as eager to contact you as you are to hear from him. Long-distance relationships can be challenging, and you may be happier if you couple up with somebody local.