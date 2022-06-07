Should I correct my sister's grammar?

DEAR ABBY: My sister's job requires her to make presentations to professional groups. When she used the word "irregardless" in a conversation with me, I told her the correct word is "regardless." I genuinely did not want her to embarrass herself in a professional setting.
Yesterday, she used the word "irregardless" again when we were talking. Should I correct her again, or let it go? This situation is complicated by the fact that I have asked her to stop constantly correcting me, although her corrections don't usually involve grammar or word usage.
— UNSURE IN FLORIDA
DEAR UNSURE: You told your sister once that the word she used was incorrect. In light of your history with her, if you repeat it, she may think you are trying to one-up her and resent it. (In cases like this, no good deed goes unpunished.)
P.S. Many people make this mistake, so hold a good thought. Perhaps the audience she's making the presentation to won't notice.