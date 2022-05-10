Should I divorce my wife to get away from my mother-in-law?

DEAR ABBY: I am contemplating asking my wife for a divorce. Her 86-year-old mother lives with us. After she moved in, I quickly realized that her mother is a bigot, nosy and has little to no respect for my wife. I could go on and on. Agreeing to her mother moving in was the worst mistake of my life. I avoid her like the plague now.
I can work from home full time, but prefer to drive 75 miles a day to get out of the house. Her mother needs more care now than can be provided at home. However, my wife wants to bring someone in a few days a week, since I no longer work from home. She's just delaying the inevitable.
I believe her mother is more important to her than I am and, if that's the case, I can't change her mind. Aside from this, we have a great marriage. I don't want to lose what I have, but I am prepared to walk away. Advice?
— HATES THE HOUSEGUEST
DEAR HATES: I do have some. If assisted living is in your mother-in-law's future, it would be kinder to have her take up residency soon, while she's capable of adjusting to it rather than postponing it until there is an emergency. You are long overdue for a frank and not very pleasant conversation with your wife about how you feel you rank on her list of priorities. Feeling as you do, it may be your only chance of saving your marriage.