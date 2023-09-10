DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend of four years, whose home I share, has twice not asked me to attend memorial services for two friends of hers. Should I have been invited? I attended one once before at her request, but I mostly waited for her at the bar.
— KEPT AWAY IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR KEPT AWAY: Because the deceased were friends of hers and you spent most of your time at the bar, I can understand why you weren't invited to tag along to later memorials. I don't think this is worth holding a grudge over. Let it go.