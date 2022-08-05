Should I have drawn attention to thin walls?

DEAR ABBY: I recently stayed in a historical inn, which had very thin walls. An occupant in the adjoining room sneezed. I heard it and wondered: "Should I say 'bless you'?" The sneeze came in the midst of conversation I had respectfully tried to avoid overhearing, but which was clearly audible. My thought was to ignore the sneeze so as not to intrude on their privacy. An office mate believes I should have responded to the sneeze. Your thoughts would be appreciated.
— BEING POLITE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR BEING POLITE: I agree with your office mate. If you had responded to the sneeze, it would have alerted your neighbors that their conversation wasn't necessarily private, which would have done them a favor.