Should I replace my ex's graduation gift?

DEAR ABBY: After three years together, my boyfriend and I decided to split up amicably once we graduated from college. I bought him an expensive engraved pocket knife as a graduation gift, but there was a delay and it didn't arrive until we had graduated and he'd returned to his home country in Europe. I forwarded it to him with a card when I received it. Unfortunately, when the box arrived in his country a month later, it was empty except for the card. Someone had stolen my gift.
We have both filed claims with our countries' post offices, to no avail. Should I buy him a new one, or has the moment passed? While the knife was expensive, it didn't cost so much that I can't afford another one, and he stressed that he didn't expect a replacement. What's the right thing to do? The gift was intended as a memento of his graduation and our relationship, but it feels strange to repeat the exercise now that we're broken up. What do you think?
— MOMENT HAS PASSED
DEAR MOMENT: Because your ex-boyfriend made clear that he doesn't expect a replacement, let the matter rest. Allow his memories of college — and you — to be his mementos. They are what's most important because they can't be stolen.