Should I urge my daughter to get my granddaughter into speech therapy?

DEAR ABBY: Our 10-year-old granddaughter has a speech impediment, which is becoming more and more significant. It is clear this is not something she's going to outgrow. She is homeschooled and doesn't attend any sort of speech therapy. Her mom knows it exists and has mentioned the speech issue in passing.
I don't want to offend our daughter, but I also don't want to see this sweet little girl have a problem that is going to be more difficult to fix as she gets older. Is there a diplomatic way to address this? The last thing I want to do is upset our daughter, but I'm really worried about our granddaughter. Your thoughts?
— PLAINLY SPOKEN IN OREGON
DEAR PLAINLY SPOKEN: Getting your granddaughter the help she needs to overcome her speech impediment is more important than worrying about upsetting your daughter by pointing out the obvious. By all means, speak up.