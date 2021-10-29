Should journals be destroyed or passed down

DEAR ABBY: I have recently unearthed some of my old journals. In them I wrote honestly about my life — my kids, husband, pets, etc. They were a way to vent as well as to describe what my days were like as I kept a home, gardened, worked full time, cared for the kids, etc. A few of the entries concern my spouse who I'm still married to, and they are not flattering. They describe his refusal to help with the chores, his secretive drinking and almost bankrupting us more than once. There are also stories about my children (who are now in their 40s) as children.
I would have loved to know more about my mother's life and that may be the case with my children. I'm unsure whether to leave them my journals upon my death. The journals might explain a lot of things: why we were always broke, never went on vacations or couldn't afford the same things their friends had. But I hesitate to make their dad look bad. Should I destroy them or pass them on?
— BURN BOOKS OR NOT
DEAR BURN: Your journals are family history. They are also a tribute to the survival of what, at some points, may have been a tumultuous marriage. I am assuming that your husband is sober now and the two of you are financially stable. Pass them on to your children and allow them to form their own judgments.