Should my friend have told her husband about the child she once gave up for adoption?

DEAR ABBY: The wife of a married couple my wife and I are friends with revealed a few years ago that before she met her husband, she had an affair that produced a child she immediately placed for adoption. This was 40 years ago. It surprised us all, including her husband.
I believe she should have told her husband before they married. My wife says because it was before she met him, it was none of his business. Well, now it is his business because, through DNA ancestry sites, this "child" is now in his life, which has become an embarrassment for him. What do you think?
— HIS BUSINESS IN THE EAST
DEAR HIS BUSINESS: I think you should mind your own beeswax and stay resolutely OUT of his family business!