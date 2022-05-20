Should the host of a bridal shower have to give a gift?

DEAR ABBY: I recently hosted a bridal shower for my daughter's soon-to-be sister-in-law. It was a lovely affair with delicious food and adorable decor. Everyone enjoyed themselves. After it was over, my daughter chided me for not giving a gift. I was dumbfounded, hurt and more than a little angry. The cost of the shower, not including my time and labor, was well over what I would have spent on a gift.
My daughter is angry with me now because I told her she was being rude and ridiculous. Should I apologize and get the couple an additional gift? I have hosted many such events and always thought the party was a gift.
— ANNOYED IN ALBUQUERQUE
DEAR ANNOYED: According to "The Everything Wedding Shower Book," by Jennifer Jenkins, "It is customary for the hostess to get the bride a gift for the shower, just like everyone else." However, I am not sure I agree with Jennifer. After having expended the time, effort and expense of planning and executing the shower, I really don't think an additional gift was necessary.