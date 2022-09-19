Should wedding guests post photos on social media?

DEAR ABBY: When attending a wedding, do you think it's rude for the guests to post photos of the bride and groom on social media announcing the new couple before the couple have a chance to post? It would be like someone else announcing the birth of your baby. I think the couple should be the first to post any photos of themselves and announce their marriage. What do you think?
— PROPER IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PROPER: I think you're correct. However, so many people post about the activities in which they participate, it isn't surprising that guests would enthusiastically share their joy by putting these pictures online. If the bride and groom want to keep it from happening, they should specify that they want no photos taken during the wedding or the reception (and then cross their fingers). Guests who plan to take pictures should be sure to ask the couple before posting them.