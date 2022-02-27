Single man left out of the gatherings of his coupled up friends

DEAR ABBY: I am a 60-year-old male who is educated, successful, healthy and in good physical condition. I have been divorced a long time, and although I have a normal dating life, I haven't been in a relationship for a couple of years.
I have been blessed with wonderful friends. The issue is, they are all married, and I find I am no longer invited to events, outings and get-togethers like I was when I had a partner. I know my friends enjoy my company, but when they make plans, they think only about inviting other couples.
It hurts when I hear my friend say he and his wife went to the ballgame with So-and-So and his wife, to a flea market — or anywhere. It's making my life lonely. I have dropped hints, to no avail. Do I need to find another partner to be invited out with my friends?
— EXCLUDED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR EXCLUDED: Do not sit around silently nursing hurt feelings. Ask your friends' wives, because wives are most often the ones who plan the social calendar. Unattached males are usually welcome because they're a hot commodity who can be fixed up with unattached women for an outing in the hope they will "couple up." Consider inviting these couples to an activity instead of waiting to be invited, and your luck may change.