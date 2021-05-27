DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend/best friend for about six years now. We moved in together a little over a year ago and have discussed marriage. The issue is, one of his sisters has an alcohol problem. She becomes rude and tries to bully others when she drinks. When she does that to me, I return the treatment, and she turns to her brother and attempts to make him side with her.
I know how important family is. Because I'm not related, I am left feeling vulnerable -- like she may disrupt my relationship with her brother. I love him, and I really try with her. I think she would be happy if her brother were more available to hang out with her. She's a tomboy and often hung out with him prior to us moving in together. Please help me figure out a solution.
-- Competing in California
DEAR COMPETING: One option might be for you and your boyfriend to leave when his sister starts drinking. Discuss this with your boyfriend/best friend. If you haven't done that, please do. His sister may be trying to divide and conquer, but enlisting him to her side will be much more difficult if he simply responds by telling her, "I don't want to be involved in this, Sis. Leave me out of it, and stop picking on my girlfriend."