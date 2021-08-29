DEAR ABBY: Our family does not have a relationship with my son, "Josh." My sister occasionally asks me if I have heard from him and, when she does, she refers to him as "your son," never by his name. I can't imagine myself referring to my niece as "your daughter." I refer to her by her name. My sister is sensitive and doesn't take criticism well, so I don't know of a polite way to tell her how this offends me. It implies detachment, disinterest, distance.
— Disengaged Aunt
DEAR DISENGAGED AUNT: You say your family has no relationship with Josh. Your sister's refusal — or inability — to refer to him by his name doesn't just "imply" detachment, disinterest and distance — it shouts it. It would not be out of line to tell your sister the next time it happens that you find it "hurtful" and ask her to please use Josh's name in the future.